21 July 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Makes Rallying Call for Citizens' Participation in National Development

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has once again made a passionate national clarion call to all citizens, irrespective of their political, religious and geographic background, to join him in developing the country.

President Weah said Liberia needs the input and expertise of all its people, including the religious community, opposition groups and those in the diaspora to confront the challenges facing the nation by contributing their quotas for the good of all.

Making brief remarks Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the 172nd Independence Day Thanksgiving and Intercessory Service held at the Liberty Church in Johnsonville outside Monrovia, the Liberian Leader particularly called on the religious community, which he described as the moral force of the nation, to take the lead in national reconciliation and harmony.

"I am the President of the Republic of Liberia; yet, I can't do it alone", President Weah asserted, adding:

"If this country must develop, which we have vowed to do, you as men of God must continue to preach peace and reconciliation."

President Weah reminded Liberians about his unaffected inaugural plea for all Liberians to join him in his drive to develop the country-something he noted is the collective responsibility of all citizens, and not resting solely on his shoulders.

Emphasizing this year's Independence Day theme, "Together we are Stronger", the President said the future of Liberia is bright and promising but it can only be realized if all citizens work together in peace and harmony.

Liberia

'I Am Well-Schooled'

--Dismissed Agriculture Minister Alarms Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.