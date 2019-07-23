Sudan: Soldier Tortured to Death in South Kordofan

Dilling — One of seven soldiers, who were arrested and taken to Dilling garrison in South Kordofan, has died after alleged torture.

The soldiers were arrested in connection with the disappearance of a machinegun in El Dabkar two weeks ago. They were reportedly subjected to brutal torture by military intelligence officers, which caused the death of Ahmed Sharafeldin on Saturday.

Relatives of the deceased said that their son's dead body appeared to show the effects of fire on various body parts. The other six accused are still being held in prison in Dilling.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.