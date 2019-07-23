Sudan: Protestors Arrested in South Darfur

Katila — The Darfur Bar Association condemned the arrest of six people from Katila in South Darfur for organising a protest in front of the locality building. The protestors demanded the removal of the leaders of the former regime in the locality. The six protestors have been taken to the state capital of Nyala.

The Darfur Bar Association said in a statement that the security committee in South Darfur is still trying to stop protestors from expressing themselves and continues to arbitrarily arrest people.

The association announced that it will provide legal aid to those affected by violations of the security committee of the regime in South Darfur and that it will expose the practices of the committee.

Two weeks ago, a group of 16 lawyers affiliated with the Darfur Bar Association (DBA) demanded Sudan's National Human Rights Commission to intervene immediately in the case of 28 people who were detained in Gireida in South Darfur without being charged in June.

