Sudan: Complaints to Be Filed Against Former West Kordofan Minister

West Kordofan — The Youth Committee for West Kordofan announced that it will file complaints against Awad El Jaz, the former Minister of Energy and Mining, for wasting money of governmental development funds.

The Committee said in a statement on Sunday that it will also file a complaint against Petronid International because of its "ugly exploitation of its workers". The Committee will submit complaints as well against Ayat Company for Roads and Bridges and other fake companies that were granted tenders so that state funds could be looted.

The newly formed Committee includes lawyers, judges and legal advisers from the state.

