22 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Busia Supermarkets Directed to Stop Selling Meat

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gaitano Pessa

The Busia County Department of Health and Sanitation has warned supermarkets in the region against selling meat.

In a directive by the County Public Health Officer Napoleon Nyongesa, the outlets have been ordered to stop, with immediate effect, displaying, cooking or selling meat to their customers.

In a notice addressed to managers of Tesia Junction, Frontier, Frank Matt Highway and Khetia's Supermarkets, Mr Nyongesa noted that the outlets have been displaying, cooking and selling meat for human consumption without compliance to provisions of the Food, Drug and Chemical Substances Act.

CLOSE DOWN

"You are hereby required to immediately close down display, cooking and sale of meat for human consumption under provisions of Cap 254 and 242 of the Laws of Kenya. Your action is injurious and dangerous to health and life respectively," read the notice.

The supermarkets have been asked to fulfil laid out conditions including provision of adequate and accessible sanitary facilities, obtain valid and requisite food hygiene licenses and comply with other legal provisions.

But Khetia's Manager Fredrick Ochieng denied claims that their outlet sells meat products.

"We don't sell any of these products since setting shop in Busia. We want to assure our customers that we will continue to adhere to food regulations in the country," he told the Nation.

Tesia Supermarkets Director John Kariuki said they have complied with the regulations set by the Health department.

LICENSES

"We have all licenses from relevant authorities mandating our operations. The department should go ahead and shut down meat segment of those outlets that have not complied," he said.

Tesia operates outlets in Busia, Malaba and Bungoma.

Efforts to get a comment from Frankmatt retail chain Director Samuel Maingi were futile as his phone went unanswered.

ABATTOIRS

Meanwhile, Kocholia meat inspector Silas Etyang said they have beefed up surveillance across all abattoirs and butcheries in the county to ensure only licensed meat is sold.

"We will go round the county to ensure the meat sold to residents is safe. Those found selling uninspected meat will be arrested and charged," he said.

A random survey conducted on the safety of meat sold in Nairobi confirmed the use of toxic preservatives to prolong the shelf life of the products.

The health Ministry and Nairobi County found that six out of 40 samples had sodium metabisulfite which is toxic when consumed.

Kenya

U.S. Firm Set to Receive Millions From Those Wishing to Move to U.S.

US-based private equity firm Atlantic American Partners is set to receive applications worth Sh1 billion from Kenyans… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.