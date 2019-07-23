22 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Six Villagers - Including Children - Killed in North Darfur Attack

North Darfur — A paramilitary group wearing uniforms of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) main government militia, riding camels and horses, opened fire on the residents of Kabra village, eight kilometres west of Khazan Tunjor of Tawila in North Darfur on Saturday at around 6 pm. Six villagers were killed and seven wounded.

Witnesses and relatives of the victims told Radio Dabanga that two of the villagers killed were young children. Four of the wounded are in serious conditions and were taken to Tawila Hospital.

The witnesses said that the militiamen claimed that the villagers stole camels that were passing the village. The villagers denied this has happened. The dead are Mohamed Adam (8), Ibrahim Mohamed (9), Yousef Yahya (35), Yousef Saleh (39), Adam Mousa (45), and Khatir Suleiman (66).

Kassab camp

Another attack took place in Kassab camp for displaced people north of Kutum in North Darfur. El Hadi Hussein was seriously injured by armed herders on Saturday while he was at his farm at Kulu village. Witnesses told Dabanga radio that the gunmen beat him with rifle butts. He had to be taken to Kutum Hospital.

The witnesses pointed out that the gunmen also prevented the residents Marougi, Arbaraik, Hashab, and Tangara from tilling their land during the season.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga.

