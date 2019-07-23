Zimbabwe: Report Says Post-Idai Needs U.S.$768m

Photo: Memory Mangombe/The Herald

World Bank country manager Makami Kariuki speaks to Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo at the Cyclone Idai Rapid Impact and Needs Assessment (RINA) recovery and resilience framework (RRF) launch in Harare.

Zimbabwe requires up to US$768 million to restore infrastructure that was destroyed by Cyclone Idai, which hit mainly Chimanimani and Chipinge districts in Manicaland.

This is contained in the Zimbabwe Rapid Impact and Needs Assessment (RINA) report launched by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo in Harare yesterday.

The report was compiled by the Government with the assistance of the World Bank. According to the report, transport, agriculture and housing were the worst affected sectors.

"In April, 2019, the Government of Zimbabwe initiated a joint exercise to assess the losses and damages arising from the cyclone and to develop strategy for immediate recovery and longer term resilience building," reads part of the executive summary of the report.

"The result was the RINA -- an effort to assess and quantify cyclone recovery and resilience building across 10 sectors. Completed in May 2019, the RINA found there had between US$548-US$622 million in damages or losses due to the cyclone across nine districts.

"Nearly half of the damages are in two most impacted districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge. Nearly 90 percent of the overall damages are transport (US$163,8 million), agriculture (US$155,3 million) and housing (US$ 131,4 million."

Environmental damage was estimated at US$37,4 million broken down as follows; water supply and sanitation (US$23,2 million), health (US$14,7 million), disaster risk management (US$13,1 million), education (US$6,3 million) and energy (US$3,1 million).

The report also indicates that over 59 000 people were internally displaced due to Cyclone Idai and were moved to camps and transit centres.

Many of those displaced were already affected by a drought, with the cyclone compounding their emergency needs.

The report expects the country's GDP to decline by 3,1 percent compared to 1,6 percent as earlier projected. Minister Moyo saluted the World Bank for donating US$75 million towards Cyclone Idai victims.

"On behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Government and Cabinet, I would like to cherish the long hand that has been extended by the World Bank for donating US$75 million towards the improvement of the Cyclone Idai affected communities," he said.

Minister Moyo said the report benefited throughout the process from the constructive and informative engagement both in the preparation and validation.

World Bank country manager Mrs Mukami Kariuki said the donation was part of the effort towards humanitarian support for Cyclone Idai victims.

"The aim of this workshop is to prepare and improve the resilience framework with the help of the Civil Protection Unit (CPU)," she said.

"Today's meeting will pave way for coming up with perfected results in terms of future disaster management plans in Zimbabwe in case of another disaster such as Cyclone Idai."

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza urged the RINA team to prioritise vulnerable members of society.