23 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Westerhof Represents Zim in World Pageant

By Rebecca Kabaya

Daughter to popular fashion model, Tendai Westerhof, Aliyah, said she was proud to represent the country during the Miss Teen beauty pageant recently held in Las Vegas.

Although she failed to make it during the contest, the 16-year-old said she was happy to take part in the competition as the youngest contestant, where 20 models drawn from across the world participated.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Aliyah said: "It was a good platform to share, create better ideas and gain experience."

"Who would have thought of a 16-year-old like me contesting in America? I learnt a lot on how to interact and boost my confidence on the ramp. Next time, l will give myself enough time to prepare as well as work on my footwork," she added.

Miss Zim Schools license holder, Zinzile Mantiziba, who travelled with Aliyah for the competition, said she was forced to travel with the teenage after the first princess, Chipo Nyanungu and the reigning Miss Zim queen Tanaka Mushongani failed to secure travelling documents.

"We left for America on July 8, and spent the whole week, which was packed with different events. I am proud of Aliyah, although she did not win. She represented the country very well in all the categories.

"Aliyah is only 16 and she was the youngest at the pageant. She gained experience and exposure from the other participants, which l believe is a stepping stone to help her reach her dreams in the modelling industry," Mantiziba said.

