23 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Game Meat Lands Chirundu Man in Trouble

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Admore Mbonda

A Chirundu man has been asked by the court to pay $700 fine or face four months in prison after he was found guilty of selling game meat.

Leadmore Musevenzi (32) was arrested on June 8 this year in Chirundu new stands where he was illegally selling fresh impala meat to residents.

Musevenzi was charged with contravening section 59(b) of the Parks and Wildlife Management Act Chapter 2014 of 1996 for moving of game meat from one place to another without a permit.

He appeared before Kariba resident magistrate Mr Toindepi Zhou where he pleaded guilty to being found in possession of about 10kg of the game meat.

"Your worship, my client did not hunt the meat, but picked the meat in the bush," pleaded Musevenzi's lawyer Mr Simbarashe Manyumwa.

"He is pleading for mercy as he has family which will suffer if he goes to jail. He looks after four children."

In passing the sentence, Mr Zhou considered that Musevenzi was a first time offender and on close examination of facts there was no evidence which showed that he had hunted the impala.

To that end, he said, it would be harsh to send him to jail as the court was convinced that he had picked up the meat in the bush.

The matter comes at a time when cases of poaching are on an increase in Kariba and Hurungwe, with members of the Mineral, Flora and Fauna Unit in Kariba processing about 11 cases in June alone.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo advised the public who wished to venture into the sale of game meat to approach the organisation for assistance in acquiring permits.

He warned members of the public against illegal sell of game meat, saying offenders would not be spared prosecution.

Mr Philip Urayai appeared for the State.

Zimbabwe

Audit Reveals Massive Rot At Power Utility

State power utility, ZESA paid some US$396,000 to companies that supplied it with fuel, cars and insurance in 2015… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.