22 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UNAMID Hands Overs 13 Positions in Darfur

AL Fashir, July 22 SUNA-United Nations and African Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has handed over 13 positions under its usage in Darfur to authorities in the region.

The handover of the positions came in response to Transitional Military Council decision No (203) stipulated for exploiting the positions in development projects for the benefit on the local community in Darfur.

Some of these positions are located in Malut, kurma, Umbaro, and Murni. Each of the respective area was given four positions to be exploited as hospitals for offering medical services to the community in those areas.

Another six positions located in AL Siraf, AL Ginana, Habila, Furbaranga, Girada and Buram were delivered to be used as university collages.

There are three positions located, in Tilis, Edelfursan and Masstiri have also been delivered to authorities in the area.

