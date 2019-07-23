Sudan: Animal Wealth in Sudan... Achievements and Challenges

analysis

Official authorities depend on Animal Wealth sector as one of economical sectors to support directions of production and exporting via providing hard currency to the Public Treasury and achieve food security for people.

Sudan News Agency interviewed Acting Undersecretary of Fishery an Animal Wealth ministry, Dr. Ahmad Mahmoud Shiek-Al- deen to shied light on plans, projects and activities of the ministry to promote the sector's production:-

**Could you give us idea on current plans to develop animal wealth exporting the two kinds live and slaughtered animals ?

*Concerning plans, we work to decrease exporting live cattle to increase added value and export instead of that, slaughtered meats via building modern and a new slaughterhouse according to international standards. New slaughterhouse in Al- Cadro is ready for operating , while the old slaughterhouse was rehabilitated according to international standards. Saudi delegation had visited some Slaughterhouses last period and pointed to some notes , as it expect a visit by another delegation from Saudi authority of Food and Drugs in next month to approve on quality of these slaughterhouses to admit them in exporting system, what will raise meats exporting.

**In this year how many number of exported meats and cattle comparing with number of last year?

*It didn't decrease but increased. In between current January till July the number reached to 2 ,978, 570 Head of cattle. Exporting of Sheep raised increased to 2% comparing to the last year, as it expected to reach more than 5 million by end of this year.

**Are there intention to open new markets for exporting after Saudi Arabia and Gulf states?

* It is responsibility of Ministry of Trade. we have favorable chance to opening new markets , particular exporting meats to west Africa states. In a meeting with group of Nigerian businessmen in Dubai last period , We knew that they import chilled meats from Brasilia , while Sudan is the nearest for Nigeria. In addition there are another demands from Qatar and United Arab Emirates to import Sheep for Eid- al adahe.

What about challenges that face veterinary quarries and your vision to improve them according to the international standards ?

They are in need to great efforts. Working is going on and near to accomplish new Slaughter House " Heydob" at Port Sudan. It is a huge and designed according to high modern standards what will facilitate many obstacles in this field.

**Are there finance for export ? and does there are encouragement policies via central bank to improve export sector?

*Yes, there are some obstacles. It is supposed to rearrange sector of the Cattle Exporters in order to enable their funding and unify them in companies or groups. Generally , Central Bank is in charge of problems of export revenues, as its policies should review and they need to return for system of in-advance payment to secure revenues of export.

**How is going progress in field of slaughter houses and lines of leather manufacturing ?

*We are in way to establish new slaughter houses under supervise a committee from the ministry. There is a prescription to establish a complementary city to utilize from leather in west Um durman. And new modern Tanneries for manufacturing leather.

** What is the role of Animal Wealth Bank to develop export sector?

* In spite of its specialization, Bank of Animal wealth has no role, in finance or develop animal wealth sector. It works only in trade filed.

** How is the ministry contribution to reduce living costing such as reduce meats and milk prices that became very expensive for people ?

*It will achieve through establish Productive farms in participating with private sector and to produce white meats and red meats and dairy products. Animal wealth is a renewable sector, as it contribute with 20% or more than 60% of the agriculture product and supply the public treasury with hard currency and achieve food security. Knowing

**What about your cooperation with regional and international organizations in field of National Herd health? *We have good relations with them. Sudan is an active member in world Organization of Animal health " W O A H" , Food and Agriculture Organization "F AO" , International Atomic Energy Agency " IAEA", Animal Wealth Commission in African Union and IGAd. Ex Undersecretary of the Ministry and director of the General Administration for Animal Health and combating epidemic diseases obtained an international reward from "WOAH" for his distinguished scientific efforts in field of animal health and announcing Sudan " free of Bovine plague. Also, our ministry had rewarded by animal wealth commission in AU, as the best country in caring with animal health. **Does there are new census for animal wealth in Sudan?0 *Census process is important and required to put plans and future strategies to improve animal wealth sector. the latest one was in 1976. We hope to carry out a new one in cooperating with support of FAO in next 2020.

Translated by: Belgees Fagier