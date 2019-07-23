Sudan: Anti-Measles Campaign Launched At Jebel Aulia Locality

Khartoum — The first campaign on eradication of the measles, polio and vitamin(A) deficiency was launched Monday at Gen. Ahmed Mohamed School for Girls in Jebel Aulia Locality.

The campaign will last from 22-31 of current July.

The launching ceremony was attended by commissioner of Jebel Aulia Locality, director-general of Khartoum State' Health Ministry, director of education at the locality and director of primary healthcare department.

Commissioner of Jebel Aulia Locality, Maj. Gen. Hussam-Eddin Mohamed Al-Amin indicated to importance of vaccination to protect children from diseases.

He mentioned that 'the sound mind in sound body', pointing to the ministry concern with people health , especially the children.

The commissioner pledged support health work.

Director-General of Health Ministry at Khartoum State, Dr Babiker Mohamed Ali , for his part, said that Sudan since 2009 has not registered any case of polio disease and the campaigned which started today set to eradicate measles disease , pointing out that the federal and state health ministries are working with WHO to fight such disease.

He added that the lack of vitamin (A) causes night blindness , noting the campaign targets two million children in the state.

Dr Babiker stated that health is not only responsibility of the ministry but it is responsibility of all.

He lauded cooperation of education ministry in the fields of school health and curricula.