22 July 2019

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Emergency Surgery - Israeli Surgeons Train Cameroonian Doctors

Tagged:

Related Topics

The three-day training workshop took place last week in Yaounde.

A team of 10 Israeli surgeons have trained Cameroonian doctors on emergency surgery in a three-day workshop at the Yaounde Central Hospital. Organised by the Israeli Embassy in Cameroon in partnership with the embassies of France, Germany, three private donors and the French Association ASI KEREN-OR (charitable organisation supporting the State of Israel with financial support), the workshop aimed at, amongst other things strengthening the capacity of emergency department staff in Cameroonian hospitals as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation between Israel and Cameroon in the field of health in general and that of emergency surgery in particular. The workshop, which gathered 10 Israeli surgeons, embassies staff and 38 Cameroonians surgeons from various hospitals, was an opportunity for partners and the participants to improve emergency services in hospitals in Cameroon and also to increase the safety of these services to users. Background information indicates that the Israeli embassy decided to organise such a training seminar due to the significant challenge that emergency services represent in Cameroon. This is not the first time the Israeli embassy in Cameroon has distinguished itself in the field of training in health emergency. In the past, following the detection of an epidemic of Ebola virus, the Israeli Embassy brought to Cameroon a team of Israeli experts who schooled health personnel on how to take care of infected people's emergencies. Information reveals that the vision of the Embassy of Israel is to continue to support the efforts of the government of Cameroon in achieving its objectives. That is why the vision of the embassy is to leave no sector that needs its expertise.

Cameroon

Shun Hate Speech, Media Told

The President of the National Communication Council, Peter Esoka has called on media practitioners to shun from hate… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Health
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.