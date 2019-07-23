Cameroon: Emergency Surgery - Israeli Surgeons Train Cameroonian Doctors

The three-day training workshop took place last week in Yaounde.

A team of 10 Israeli surgeons have trained Cameroonian doctors on emergency surgery in a three-day workshop at the Yaounde Central Hospital. Organised by the Israeli Embassy in Cameroon in partnership with the embassies of France, Germany, three private donors and the French Association ASI KEREN-OR (charitable organisation supporting the State of Israel with financial support), the workshop aimed at, amongst other things strengthening the capacity of emergency department staff in Cameroonian hospitals as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation between Israel and Cameroon in the field of health in general and that of emergency surgery in particular. The workshop, which gathered 10 Israeli surgeons, embassies staff and 38 Cameroonians surgeons from various hospitals, was an opportunity for partners and the participants to improve emergency services in hospitals in Cameroon and also to increase the safety of these services to users. Background information indicates that the Israeli embassy decided to organise such a training seminar due to the significant challenge that emergency services represent in Cameroon. This is not the first time the Israeli embassy in Cameroon has distinguished itself in the field of training in health emergency. In the past, following the detection of an epidemic of Ebola virus, the Israeli Embassy brought to Cameroon a team of Israeli experts who schooled health personnel on how to take care of infected people's emergencies. Information reveals that the vision of the Embassy of Israel is to continue to support the efforts of the government of Cameroon in achieving its objectives. That is why the vision of the embassy is to leave no sector that needs its expertise.