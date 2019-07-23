22 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta, Masisi Set for Talks on Trade, Security and Tourism

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amina Wako

Bostwana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected in Kenya for a three-day State visit on matters related to agriculture, trade and investment, tourism, defence and security, health, mining and education.

On Sunday, State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said the two countries will sign several agreements during the visit starting Monday.

"Several matters of mutual benefit to the people of Kenya and Botswana are expected to be discussed," she said.

ITINERARY

President Uhuru Kenyatta will formally receive his counterpart at State House in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The presidents will hold talks in private and with their delegations and later address a joint press conference.

They are expected to preside over the fifth session of the Botswana and Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation.

They will also hold a high-level business forum of parastatals and private sector companies.

PAST RELATIONS

President Kenyatta last visited Botswana in 2016 following an invitation by then President Ian Khama.

During his three-day visit at the time, he pushed for a review of regulations that limited business and employment opportunities between Kenya and the southern African country.

Just after the visit, Kenya Airways stopped flying to Gaborone. Kenyans in Botswana have been calling on the government to intervene so the national carrier resumes the flights.

Botswana has, in the past, sought Kenya's expertise in field such as nursing, teaching and engineering.

Kenya

U.S. Firm Set to Receive Millions From Those Wishing to Move to U.S.

US-based private equity firm Atlantic American Partners is set to receive applications worth Sh1 billion from Kenyans… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Southern Africa
Business
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Travel
Trade
Botswana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.