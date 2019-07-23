Cameroon: SDGs First Voluntary Review - Promising Economic Growth for Cameroon

Minister Alamine presented the country's situation at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF 2019) in New York, July 18, 2019.

The Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey has presented the country's first Voluntary National Review (VNR) in the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Minister made the presentation on Thursday July 18, 2019, during a side event at the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF 2019) in New York, United States of America.SDGs4, 8, 10, 13, 16, and 17 were under review at HLPF 2019. As concerns education (SDG 4), Minister Alamine said there was an increase in student enrolment and significant progress in access, expansion, and reduction of disparities. Minister Alamine explained that the completion rates of students at first cycle of the secondary level has improved from 53.2 per cent in 2015 to 80 per cent in 2018. The Economy Minister noted that as concerns decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), Cameroon has registered a stable economic growth, over the period 2016-2018, with an average economic growth of 4 per cent per year. The Minister disclosed that the government is working to achieve the 7 per cent economic growth rate required to meet the SDGs. Reducing inequalities (SDG 10) remains a major challenge for Cameroon due to security instability, according to Minister Alamine. But the enhancement of the social safety nets project, to ameliorate the living conditions of the most poor and vulnerable populations, is in view. On climate action (SDG 13), peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16) and partnerships (SDG 17), the Minister noted that Cameroon is making great strides. According to Minister Alamine, Cameroon has a population of 25.6 million, of which 60 per cent is constituted of young people under 25 years old. "The country has stable institutions, as well as diversified and resilient economy supported by great infrastructures."