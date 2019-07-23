23 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nakamba's Stand Off With Club Brugge Persists

Tagged:

Related Topics

Marvelous Nakamba's self imposed exile at Club Brugge continues with the midfielder looking to force through a transfer to English Premiership side Aston Villa.

The midfielder was due to report for training last week but, according to Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, he hasn't shown up.

The 25-year-old was given extra-time off by Brugge after competing in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he featured once as Zimbabwe were dumped out in the group stages.

And Nakamba is now at loggerheads with his club over his future.

Brugge value him at £11 million -- a fee which Villa are yet to meet.

Nieuwsblad reports: "The midfielder has been illegally absent for a week now, hoping to force a transfer like this.

"Aston Villa is interested and, according to the entourage of the player an agreement would soon be found between the English and Club Brugge, which wants twelve million euros for the Zimbabwean.

"Villa is by the way the most concrete for him, but there are also other teams in the running. "The chance that Nakamba will ever play in the blue-black shirt is virtually non-existent."

Dean Smith has already signed eight players this summer with Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz and Egyptian winger Trezeguet also thought to be closing in on moves to Villa Park.

Marvelous Nakamba's self imposed exile at Club Brugge continues with the midfielder looking to force through a transfer to English Premiership side Aston Villa.

The midfielder was due to report for training last week but, according to Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, he hasn't shown up.

The 25-year-old was given extra-time off by Brugge after competing in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he featured once as Zimbabwe were dumped out in the group stages.

And Nakamba is now at loggerheads with his club over his future.

Brugge value him at £11 million -- a fee which Villa are yet to meet.

Nieuwsblad reports: "The midfielder has been illegally absent for a week now, hoping to force a transfer like this.

"Aston Villa is interested and, according to the entourage of the player an agreement would soon be found between the English and Club Brugge, which wants twelve million euros for the Zimbabwean.

"Villa is by the way the most concrete for him, but there are also other teams in the running. "The chance that Nakamba will ever play in the blue-black shirt is virtually non-existent."

Dean Smith has already signed eight players this summer with Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz and Egyptian winger Trezeguet also thought to be closing in on moves to Villa Park.

Zimbabwe

Audit Reveals Massive Rot At Power Utility

State power utility, ZESA paid some US$396,000 to companies that supplied it with fuel, cars and insurance in 2015… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Soccer
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.