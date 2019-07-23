23 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Make Off With U.S.$70 000

By Geraldine Zaranyika

Four suspected armed robbers allegedly pounced on three men who were parked in the Avenues area in Harare while counting their cash in a car and went away with more than US$70 000, $1 600 bond and other valuables.

The robbers, the Harare Magistrates' Court heard, went on a shopping spree and bought vehicles using the money.

Elisha Munhanga (53), Conwell Kasambarare (26), Liberty (27) and Musafare Mupamhanga (45) denied the charges when their trial commenced.

The gang applied for discharge at the close of the State case and ruling has been set for July 30.

Prosecutor Mr Ephraim Zinyandu alleged that on September 28, last year, Fabiola Gonye, Livemore Mavula and Valentine Unganai were seated in Gonye's motor vehicle at corner Ninth Avenue and Selous Street, Harare, counting Gonye's money.

Two unregistered vehicles suddenly appeared and blocked the complainant's vehicle before four men wearing masks came out of the vehicles.

The gang threatened to shoot the complainants before ordering them to lie down and they complied.

The gang stole US$71 402, $1 600 bond and mobile phones and sped from the scene.

On October 1, police detectives received information that Manhanga had given his nephew large sums of money for safe keeping on the same day the crime was committed.

A follow-up was made and Manhanga was arrested.

On October 8, detectives received information and arrested Kasambarare in Highfield after a high-speed chase.

It is the State case that Kasambarare used part of the proceeds to buy a Toyota Runx.

Liberty and Musafare, who had also bought a vehicle with the stolen money, were arrested on October 30.

Read the original article on The Herald.

