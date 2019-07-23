23 July 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZCTU's Money-Spinning Scheme Exposed

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions boss Peter Mutasa (file photo).
By Freeman Razemba

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU)s' continuous calls for protests in the country have been exposed as a way of trying to position the body for the UNI Global Union's Breaking Through Award, which comes with a US$200 000 prize money.

Awarded in Switzerland, the Breaking Through Award is aimed at recognising trade unions from around the world that have recorded "exceptional victories" in union density and mobilisations.

ZCTU has been planning to mobilise workers for a mass stayaway countrywide and last week, a planned protest flopped.

The Herald has it on good authority that over the weekend, the ZCTU held a general council meeting at Gorlon House in Harare to chart the way forward after they failed to get a positive response from their members.

The meeting was attended by over 30 officials who agreed to meet again tomorrow.

"They have since seen that they are failing to mobilise both the people and the workers and have resolved that they want to move around Harare addressing people, especially the youths," said a source who attended the meeting.

"They have identified six areas that is Mabvuku, Highfield, Epworth, Chitungwiza, Dzivarasekwa and the Central Business District with the hope of conducting the stayaway month end.

"ZCTU president Mr Peter Mutasa encouraged members to remain focused in light of the Breaking Through Award. The funding gap has made it necessary to fight for the prize money."

The ZCTU has also failed to get funding from the International Labour Organisation and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), an organisation based in Germany.

The two organisations recently informed the ZCTU leadership that they were not going to fund any violent protests in the country, but only issues to do with peace building and dialogue.

Reached for comment Mr Mutasa said: "UNI awards have always been there for many years now, probably since 2012. A Zimbabwean union CWUZ (Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe) got some of these awards before.

"There is nothing special about these awards that the whole ZCTU will focus on that. ZCTU is not even an affiliate of UNI, ZIBAWU (Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union) is the affiliate of UNI. ZCTU has no relationship with UNI serve that they share affiliates."

Mr Mutasa revealed that he was set to get a UNI Global Union award for "freedom from fear".

"For your information, l have already been awarded a UNI freedom from fear award and only await its handing over sometime at the ceremony end of year," he said.

"This was awarded without ZIBAWU nominating me, but through a decision of other unions in other countries.

"So, how can the call for better salaries be for something that has already occurred?"

Over the weekend, Mr Mutasa was quoted in the local media alleging that the ZCTU was being pushed by the workers who felt that they had no choice other than to protest in order for their voices to be heard.

In May, the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) pulled out of the ZCTU, accusing the umbrella labour representative body of continuously dabbling in opposition politics, undermining the cause of workers.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa recently said Government had noted with concern the subversive messages circulating on social media inciting people to disturb the prevailing peace and stability by engaging in illegal activities such as looting, burning property and assaulting people going to work.

Zimbabwe

Audit Reveals Massive Rot At Power Utility

State power utility, ZESA paid some US$396,000 to companies that supplied it with fuel, cars and insurance in 2015… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Labour
Southern Africa
Business
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.