22 July 2019

UN News Service

Mali: UN Peacekeeping in Mali Boosted With Addition of 250 UK Troops

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United Kingdom is to send a contingent of 250 troops to Mali next year, to support the UN's peacekeeping operation in the country, MINUSMA.

A statement, released via the UK Ministry of Defence website on Monday, said that the soldiers were being deployed in recognition of increased instability in the Sahel region of North Africa, with the aim of delivering "long-term and sustainable peace in Mali".

The troops, who will be based in Gao, eastern Mali, will address a "key capability gap for the UN Mission", according to the statement, and will join an international contingent of over 15,000 military and police personnel, for an initial period of three years.

The new UK contribution to the mission will form a long-range reconnaissance capability, providing greater awareness of possible threats and contributing to the protection of civilians.

In a video released by MINUSMA on Monday, the UK's Defence Secretary, Penny Mordaunt, said that the UK will not put any caveats on the use of the troops by the Mission, and that they will "have an effect on the ground", building resilience and rapport with communities, and combatting security threats.

The Government statement explains that the soldiers will support the UN's mandate in Mali, which includes human security issues, such as operating within a zero-tolerance policy on sexual violence and supporting the rights of women and children.

In a briefing delivered to the UN Security Council on July 10, the Force Commander of MINUSMA, Lieutenant-General Dennis Gyllenspore, said that the Mission has suffered many troop losses due to "frequent, direct and complex attacks on our bases", adding that his forces need to find different and new ways to operate, become more agile and unpredictable, and react faster.

Speaking on the same day, at a counter-terrorism conference in Kenya, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, expressed solidarity with victims of extremist attacks in Africa, amid ongoing attacks by armed militants, and a deteriorating security situation in Mali and other countries in the Sahel.

Mali

Discrepancies in French Army Account On 2013 Murder of Rfi Reporters in Mali

An exclusive investigation into the assassination of RFI's Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon shows discrepancies… Read more »

Read the original article on UN News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UN News

Most Popular
Mali
West Africa
Conflict
External Relations
Europe and Africa
International Organisations
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.