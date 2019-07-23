Gambia: GRA Commissioner General Pledges to Digitalize the Authority

The Commissioner General of Gambia Revenue Authority GRA, Mr. Yankuba Darboe has disclosed his readiness to transform the Authority into a digitalized one.

He made the disclosure while addressing Nigerian Senior Customs Officers, at the final touches of their week long educational visit in the Gambia.

Darboe said, "currently the Authority has secured funding from the ADB and is working toward going to digitalization, to ensure effective and efficient service delivery".

CG Darboe continued, "the weeklong educational visit aimed to avail the visiting Officers the platform to learn best international organisation Management strategy method from the Gambia Revenue Authority".

According to Commissioner General GRA, this step is necessitated by the fact that the world is now a global village, saying "it goes to ensuring effective and efficient service delivery in terms of resources mobilization and data accessibility".

With the digitalized authority, he said the collection of taxes can be done at any of the commercial banks in the Gambia, without having to carry huge physical cash by the tax administrators.

He also commended his staff for their competency, saying that GRA always employ high professional staff and attach them to their right position for effective service delivery.

He also emphasized that GRA top management will remain resolute in training the staff for effective execution of their duties.

CG Darboe also told the Nigerian delegation that at the Level of GRA, the sky is the limit for its staff to upgrade their potentials in acquiring more skills and experience in higher education.