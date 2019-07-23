East Africa: Eritrean Delegation Participates At COMESA Summit

Asmara — Eritrea participated at the 'Source 21' Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) International Trade Fair and High - Level Business Summit.

The Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Beyene Russom, Ambassador of Eritrea to Kenya, has participated at the summit which was conducted from 17-21 July in Nairobi, Kenya.

At the opening ceremony, President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya, President Paramasivum Pillay of Mauritius, President Edgar Lungu of Zambia, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, as well as ministers and higher Government officials of member states were presented.

At the summit, discussions were held on various topics including on the significance of enhancing trade and economic cooperation of the 21 member states of COMESA, on the role of Governments in the development and reinforcement of trade and business activities, on the significance of building business trust and transparency as well as on the future of agricultural and innovative activities among others.