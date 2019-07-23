22 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Nationals in Switzerland Hold Annual Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Graced by the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Osman Saleh, nationals residing in Switzerland enthusiastically conducted annual festival on 20 July in Bern.

The festival featured seminars on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as various cultural and artistic performances, and sports competitions.

At a seminar conducted, the guest of honor, Mr. Osman Saleh stating that a new era of hopeful prospect is prevailing in the region thanks to the resilience and steadfastness the people and Government of Eritrea demonstrated, indicated that diplomatic engagement is being conducted with neighbors and with other countries in the region and beyond to strengthen partnership and all-round cooperation.

Commending public participation and steadfastness in realizing the prevailing peace and cooperation agreements, Minister Osman called on nationals abroad to equip themselves with skill and profession and strengthen contribution in the national development drives.

Mr. Adm Osman, First Secretary at the Embassy of Eritrea in Switzerland on his part, said that the festival that was conducted for the first time attests to the strong unity and love of country of Eritreans in Switzerland and called strengthening organizational capacity and sustainability of the annual festival.

Eritrea

I Asked Young Eritreans About Migration. This Is What They Told Me

Isaias was 16 when he escaped from Sa'wa, the military training camp for final-year high school students in Eritrea. His… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Entertainment
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.