Nigeria: Hundreds Succumb to Cholera in Nigeria Rainy Seasons

Abuja — The World Health Organization (WHO) is intensifying its operations in Nigeria ahead of the rainy season to combat the recurrence of cholera outbreaks that claimed 830 people last year.

WHO is strengthening early warning and reporting mechanisms for prompt detection and containment of outbreaks with the West African country regularly experiencing a surge during the season.

The measures are implemented alongside the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

WHO has deployed 37 community health officers to deliver health education and promotion messages to households to support the response to the northeastern Adamawa State, the latest area to report an outbreak.

A total of 320 cases have been reported, including three deaths.

Earlier, WHO had deployed public health specialists and surveillance officers to the region.

"WHO will continue to provide the requisite support to the Nigerian government to promptly detect and respond to outbreaks and promote health to contribute to global cholera road map," said Dr Clement Peter Lugala, WHO Nigeria Officer-in-Charge.

Cholera is usually most prevalent in the northeastern areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency.

People forced out of their homes by the conflict mostly seek refuge in inhabitable camps.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, NCDC Director General, welcomed support from WHO.

"WHO has maintained strong and mutual collaborations with NCDC in outbreak response activities," Ihekweazu said.