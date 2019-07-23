23 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Bloodbath in Muslims, Police Clashes in Nigeria

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Shia members demanding the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky in Abuja.
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — AT least 11 protesters and a senior police official have been killed during demonstrations by Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria.

Some 54 suspects were arrested following the protests in the capital Abuja on Monday.

Protesters allegedly shot dead Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations of the Federal Capital Territory Command (FCT), Usman Umar.

Two assistant superintendents and a journalist sustained gunshot wounds, police said.

"The heavily armed protesters defying all sense of decency violently attacked innocent citizens and police personnel on duty," said Frank Mba, national police spokesman.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led the protests against the continued detention of its leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

He has been in detention since 2015 in spite of court orders to release him.

IMN meanwhile disputed the version of police over the protests in Abuja.

Ibrahim Musa, the organisation's spokesman, refuted that protesters shot at police and civilians

"We strongly dispute the claim by the police that the protesters shot at them because throughout our processions we have not been carrying any arms right from 2015 to date," Musa stated.

He said at least 30 IMN members were injured.

"We are aware of the fact that the security agents have been going around taking off those they killed from the streets," Musa alleged.

More on This

Journalist Shot Dead While Covering Shiites Protest

Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, serving with Channels Television has been confirmed… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.