Khartoum — Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has issued a decree banning the exportation of all types of the live female livestock (sheep, goats, camels and cattle) out of the country from all the veterinary quarries in Sudan.

The decision also prohibits the export or transfer of laboratory specimens, genotypes or embryos of all types of female livestock (sheep / goats / camels / cattle / other) to outside Sudan.