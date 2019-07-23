Sudan: Economic Committee of TMC Presents Economic Reforms Proposals

Khartoum — Economic Committee of Transitional Military Council has discussed the current economic situation and presented a number of suggestions and visions seeking economic reforms.

The proposals included reforms targeting, justice, law budgetary and taxations, banking system, government and administration besides developing the real economic sector.

The proposals added that the priority must be given to public enlightenment on goals and impacts resulted from implementation of economic reforms.

The Economic Committee of TMC pointed out that it was for the benefit of the state that it should have to unify knowledge and options and be integrated with international experiences in macro economy.

The committee assured the importance of taking the economic reform proposals as one package under a" Unified National Program".