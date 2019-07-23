22 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Statement By Security and Intelligence Service Issued

Khartoum — The spokesman of the National Security and Intelligence Service Monday issued a statement on the background of a statement issued by the Central Doctors Committee and published in newspapers and social networking sites on the killing of a citizen in the offices of the Security and Intelligence Service in Dilling town in South Kordofan after his arrest for three days and torture, falsely presuming that the death of this citizen came under the practices of the Security and Intelligence Service to take the lives of citizens illegally.

The Security and Intelligence Service has denied in its statement the claim of the Central Doctors' Committee, affirming that the deceased citizen Ahmed Hassan Sharaf-Eddin was not a civilian, but belongs a known regular force and that he was not arrested at offices of the Security and Intelligence Service in Dilling and that he has nothing to do with the Security and Intelligence Service.

The statement has described the statement of the Central Doctors Committee as reflecting the size of the targeting directed against the Security and Intelligence Service and the systematic lies for deceiving the public opinion, circulating rumors and passing cheap agenda to undermine the nation's security and stability through the targeting to its security system.

The statement stated that the Security and Intelligence Service reserves the right to take legal measures to put an end to these negative and harmful activities.

It is worth mentioning that the said man Ahmad Hassan Sharaf-Eddin belongs to the 54th Brigade in Dilling.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

