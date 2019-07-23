Sudan: 6th Forum of Northern State Mining Markets to Begin On Tuesday

Dongula — The Wali (governor) of Northern state, Gen. Mohamed Mohamed Al- Hassan Al-Saouri, was briefed on the latest arrangements of the Sudanese Company for Minerals Resources in Northern State for the launching of the 6th Forum of the Directors and Supervisors of Mining Markets in the state on Tuesday.

During his meeting with the Director of the Sudanese Company for Minerals Resources in Northern state, Salih Ali Salih, and the company's General Director of the Administration of Mining, Abdul Rahman al- Nadeef, who briefed the Wali (governo)r on the forum's accompanying programs and the inauguration of a number of the projects of the societal responsibility of the company in the state.

The Wali (governor) has affirmed continuation of the state's government efforts for the development of the mining sector, and the treatment of problems facing the mining markets.

The Director of the Sudanese Company for Mining Resources has affirmed completion of all preparations for the launching of the forum, adding that the forum would greatly contribute to the plans and ideas for enhancing work in the coming stage.