Sudan: June 3 Massacre Commemorated At Protest Vigils All Over Sudan

Khartoum / Wad Madani — Protest vigils were held in several cities of Sudan yesterday in solidarity with the victims of rape and those killed during the massacre at the army command in Khartoum on June 3.

In Khartoum students of several universities, including Omdurman National University, El Nilein, the Expatriates, and Sudan Academy of Banking Sciences held protest vigils. The city district Gardan witnessed a rally to show solidarity with the victims of the violent break-up of the sit-in at the army command. Employees of MTN in Khartoum held a protest rally for the rape victims.

Kandakat

Mujahid El Rafie, a leader of the Forces for Freedom and Change in Wad Madani, told Radio Dabanga that a vigil was carried out by a woman dressed as a Kandakat (Nubian warrior queen) on Nile Street on Sunday. Solidarity was expressed with the victims of rape and torture at the massacre on June 3. All violence against peaceful protesters was condemned and the protestors demanded the prosecution of the perpetrators of the massacre.

In El Suki a woman dressed as a Kandakat and other protestors carried out a rally in front of El Suki locality on Saturday in solidarity with the victims of June 3. In Atbara a protest was held at the court building.

Sennar

in Sennar in central Sudan, secondary school students carried out a protest in solidarity with the victims of the massacre at the army command. The demonstrators raised banners expressing their support for the victims and shouted slogans against the soldiers and the former regime.

New schedule

The Forces for Freedom and Change announced a new schedule of activities and events to be organised this week. Monday is "the day of the missing": the missing persons at the sit-in massacre and all the persons that disappeared during the former regime.

On Tuesday vigils will be organised in institutions calling for justice for the protestors killed, condemning the violence against civilians and demanding a handover of power to a civilian authority. There will also be evening vigils in the main streets. The student movement in the universities will organise vigils on Tuesday calling for justice for the students killed.

