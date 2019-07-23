23 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MPs Blast Govt Over Slow Law Paced Reforms, Regurgitating Posa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anna Chibamu

MDC-T Bulawayo legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga has hit out at government's half-hearted approach to bringing about law reforms in the country.

Her Zanu-PF counterpart Kindness Paradza also blasted the powers that be for replicating past laws under the guise of law reforms.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga, a member of the Paradza chaired committee said locals were not pleased with the slow alignment of existing laws with the national constitution as well as amendments on the rest.

Committee chair, Paradza chipped in saying "there are no reforms but just a replication of the laws especially the MOPA (Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill) Bill which has been made worse than before.

"There are no reforms in terms of law alignment or amendments. It is only replicating or making it worse," said Paradza.

On MOPA, Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo told the MPs while giving oral evidence before the committee that the borne of contention is on who deploys the military.

"The issue is we have to be within the confinements of the Constitution unless it has to be changed. Rules of engagement are not put into an Act. These have to be subsidiary and I believe there is no repetition in MOPA."

Moyo also defended government's slow process of aligning existing laws with the national constitution.

"The Executive has the desire and the political will to ensure that important legislation is aligned to the Constitution. This is the whole point.

"Because of the calendar which is so packed, we do not discuss anything these days except Bills and so forth and I am sure you are also feeling the heat as the August House. This shows the seriousness within the Executive.

"Cabinet has the busiest schedule. It is pre-occupied with reforms of these legislative agenda. The process emanates from the ministry, it makes sure that various consultations to make sure that there are principles and these are presented and a draft is then done by the Attorney General.

"The Attorney General also has its obligations and packed calendar. We have had to say that the Attorney general must prioritise what we call important legislation so that the drafting of the legislation must be done quickly and be brought to Cabinet."

Zimbabwe

Audit Reveals Massive Rot At Power Utility

State power utility, ZESA paid some US$396,000 to companies that supplied it with fuel, cars and insurance in 2015… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.