22 July 2019

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Investigation Report On June 3 Massacre Submitted

Khartoum — Judge Fathelrahman Saeed, head of the committee of inquiry that investigated the massacre at the army command in Khartoum on June 3, has sent the committee's report to Abdallah Ahmed Abdallah, Sudan's acting Attorney-General in charge of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Abdallah said in a statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that he would review the report and its recommendations. He also announced that he will disclose some of the content of the report, in a way that does not compromise judicial proceedings.

Abdallah Ahmed Abdallah claimed that the committee of inquiry carried out its work independently and without any influence from any side.

Talks Between Sudan's FFC and Rebels Show Progress

Yasir Arman, leader of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) coalition of armed movements, has announced the agreement… Read more »

