Sudan: Deportation of Sudan Rebel Delegation From Ethiopia Halted

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian security authorities initiated deportation procedures for the delegation of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) headed by Jibril Ibrahim on Sunday morning., however Diplomatic intervention stopped the delegation from being moved to Addis Ababa airport.

The JEM delegation is in Addis Ababa in order to consult with the Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC). On Sunday morning the Ethiopian authorities began preparing to transport the JEM delegation to the airport in order to deport them, the JEM claimed in a statement later that day.

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, and the African-Ethiopian mediators intervened. The delegation was subsequently allowed to return to their hotel.

Ambassador Dirir

The JEM statement said that all the FFC members were waiting for the arrival of Ambassador Mohamoud Dirir, Special Envoy of the Ethiopian Prime Minister for Sudan, to explain what had happened and to provide guarantees to the FFC delegation in terms of security and the freedom to take any decisions without interference from any party.

JEM stressed in its statement that it will continue to fight for a just and comprehensive peace, equal citizenship for all, freedom and democracy, and that it will not be discouraged by obstacles such as the prevented deportation, as the movement has been exposed to that kind of treatment so many times.

Envoy Lebatt

African Union envoy Mohamed Lebatt met with leaders of the FFC on Saturday. The FFC has been holding consultations with the armed movements, united in the Sudan Revolutionary Front, since last week in the Ethiopian capital.

A joint statement by SRF spokesmen Osama Saeed and Mohamed Zakariya said that the AU mediator held a speech at the meeting, urging the importance of reaching an agreement that would lead to a peace process in Sudan.

New parties

The statement said that new parties joining the Addis Ababa meetings shows the keenness of all to reach a solution and to find a new approach that addresses the complexities of achieving a full civilian transition.

The SRF expressed earlier its rejection of the agreement between the FFC and Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council, because important parties were not involved in drafting it and crucial issues raised during the revolution were not addressed. It repeated that it will not agree to the political declaration in its current form.

