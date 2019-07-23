22 July 2019

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania: New Minister Sworn in a Day After Magufuli Fires Predecessor Makamba

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen

Newly appointed Minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Union and Environmental Affairs) George Simbachawene was sworn in on Monday a day after Tanzanian President John Magufuli fired his predecessor Mr January Makamba.

Nzega Urban MP Hussein Bashe was also sworn in as Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Speaking shortly after the two had taken their oaths, President Magufuli said there was a lot of sluggishness in the way tasks were handled at the ministry.

"Investors are still exposed to a lot of delays in accessing Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificates. If need be, it should reach a point whereby investors should start investing and acquire the certificates later," said Dr Magufuli.

At a time when some quarters were pouring praises on Mr Makamba on the way he handled the government's ban on plastic bags, President Magufuli said it took four years for the law to be implemented.

Also Read

Nigerian serviceman returns lost parcel full of cash

Dozens killed in Ethiopia clashes

Africa at a glance

"The Vice President spoke about it. The Prime Minister spoke about it. There had been a lot of dillydallying until I issued an ultimatum," he said.

REWARD

Meanwhile, the Head of State said he appointed Bashe as the Agriculture deputy minister because he was impressed by his contributions in Parliament.

"I heard how you contributed to the budget for the Ministry of Agriculture [for the financial year 2019/20] in Parliament. I was impressed by the analyses shown through your contributions in Parliament and I want you to go and put that into practice," said Dr Magufuli.

Contributing to the debate on the budget for the Ministry of Agriculture for the financial year 2019/20 in Parliament on June 18, 2019, Mr Bashe said there was a close link between the Ministry of Agriculture; Livestock and Fisheries Development and that of Industry and Trade.

Unfortunately, he said though agriculture, livestock and fisheries contributed about 30 per cent to gross domestic product, the development budget for the sectors left a lot to be desired.

"If you consider that we are spending Sh12 trillion on development projects, you will realise that in total, the ministries of Agriculture as well as that of Livestock and Fisheries Development will take only Tsh61 billion (about $26.5 million) which is equivalent to only 1.3 per cent of our total development funds," said Mr Bashe.

He said at a time when Tanzania depended on its cash crops, it was worrying that production of most of its cash crops was on the decline.

President Magufuli exuded confidence that Mr Bashe would deliver.

Tanzania

Magufuli Hints At Why He Fired Environment Minister January Makamba

President John Magufuli today July 22, swore in Mr George Simbachawene as Minister of State in the Vice President's… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.