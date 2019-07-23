22 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA's Schoenmaker Through to 100m Breaststroke Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cape Town — South African swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker is through to the final of the women's 100m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships .

This comes after the 22-year-old finished second in her semi-final to qualify fifth fastest overall in a time of 1:06.61 on Monday's in Gwangju, South Korea.

The final will take place at 14:47 SA time on Tuesday, July 23.

It has been a slow start for Team SA at the meet with no swimmer having qualified for a semi-final after Sunday's opening day of competition.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Naspers CEO Earns U.S.$12.8 Million In A Year (And More)

Naspers Group CEO Bob van Dijk received almost R1.9-billion in salary, incentives, and vested share options and shares… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.