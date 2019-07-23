South Africa: SA's Schoenmaker Through to 100m Breaststroke Final

Cape Town — South African swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker is through to the final of the women's 100m breaststroke at the FINA World Championships .

This comes after the 22-year-old finished second in her semi-final to qualify fifth fastest overall in a time of 1:06.61 on Monday's in Gwangju, South Korea.

The final will take place at 14:47 SA time on Tuesday, July 23.

It has been a slow start for Team SA at the meet with no swimmer having qualified for a semi-final after Sunday's opening day of competition.

Source: Sport24