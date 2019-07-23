23 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Son Storms Politics, Guns for Glen View South Seat

By Leopold Munhende

Vincent Tsvangirai, son to late MDC leader and ex-State Prime Minister Morgan, is poised to replace his late sister Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java in Harare's Glen View South constituency after clinching top spot in the party's primary election in the race for party representative for an upcoming by-election.

Tsvangirai claimed 148 out of 269 ballots cast, accounting for 55% of the votes and will stand in a by-election on 7 September this year.

He beat seven other contestants, who are Patrick Chimedza, Munashe Gidi, Wilbert Mubonderi, Amon Mukomondera, Wellington Mutukwa, Joshua Pedzisai and Asher Tahwa.

Following the death in June this year of Tsvangirai-Java due to injuries sustained in a car crash, the main opposition had indicated it was not going to shield any member of the Tsvangirai family from competition in the constituency.

Java succumbed to injuries sustained in an accident between Kwekwe and Kadoma on her way back from Bulawayo where she had attended a party meeting.

Vincent, a twin to Millicent, has been staying in South Africa for most of his life.

