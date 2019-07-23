South Africa: Man Arrested After Death of Free State Cattle Farmer

The DA has reiterated its call for the government to establish specialised rural safety units within the police to improve safety and security in rural areas.

This comes after an elderly farmer was found dead on a farm in Frankfort, the Free State, last Thursday.

According to the police, Johannes Mazibuko's cows were seen herded by an unknown person toward Water Park. After the police were informed, they found and arrested the man.

Police spokesperson Constable Josephine Rani said Mazibuko was then contacted but he could not be reached. When the family was approached, they reported he had, in fact, left in the morning to check on his cows.

"The other herders and police searched for him and his body was discovered in an old house near some kraals," Rani said.

According to DA MPL Mariette Pittaway, a memorandum was handed to the Free State's police commissioner in April requesting the establishment of a specialised rural safety unit.

"In June, the DA launched a national campaign on rural safety and is driving a petition to urge President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the protection of rural communities.

"The DA in the Free State legislature submitted a community policing bill last month that it believes will assist in fighting the scourge of crime, improve oversight over the police and ensure a better working relationship with communities through mutual support," Pittaway said.

Source: News24