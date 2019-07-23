23 July 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Bedfordview Licensing Centre Reopens Its Doors

Services at the Bedfordview Licensing Centre and the rates hall have been restored following a break-in earlier this month.

"The Bedfordview Licensing Centre and rates hall are now open after being closed due to a burglary that happened on Sunday, 14 July 2019," said the City of Ekurhuleni on Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that intruders gained entry through the roof, and took a large amount of money after forcefully opening two cash drop-off safes.

An eNatis computer box and a plasma TV screen were also stolen, while the eNatis server was damaged. This led to the suspension of most services at these offices.

In a statement on last Tuesday, the City said two cash drop-off safes were damaged as a result of the break-in.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the successful prosecution of the perpetrators may report to the police or call 08600 10111," said the City.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

