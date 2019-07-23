Liberia: Pres. Weah Reaffirms Support to JKF Hospital As He Dedicates Medical Facility

Monrovia — As part of Liberia's 172nd Independence celebrations, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has toured and dedicated several projects, including a special medical unit containing a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital in Monrovia.

President Weah and entourage made of government and private dignitaries arrived at the J.F.K. Medical Hospital, Friday July 19, 2019 for the dedication of the JFK-PREVAIL IMAGING CENTER renovated through PREVAIL/NIH/NIAID, the Ministry of Health and the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

The projects involved the complete renovation of the Radiology Department, which for the first time is equipped with high profile modern medical equipment including a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan and a huge powerhouse.

There are also specialized professional Liberian medical practitioners trained to provide services required by the refurbished units, among others.

In remarks, President Weah reaffirmed his government full support to the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital, the Country's largest referral, under the leadership of Dr. Jerry F. Brown.

The President averred that JFK Medical Hospital would be given every support to be best in providing services to the people of Liberia and foreign nationals in the country and beyond.

President Weah praised Liberia's partners, especially the United States Government, for their support to JFK Medical Hospital and the Liberian health sector in general.