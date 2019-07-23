19 July 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Keep the Torch of Peace Burning in Liberia,' President Weah Tells Liberian Muslims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — His Excellency. the President of Liberia Dr. George Manneh Weah has called on Liberian Muslims to remain torchbearers of national peace and unity.

"People of God are, and should be, the light of the world," the President said in brief remarks Friday, July 19, 2019 when he and an array of Government officials attended a prayer session at the Black Jinna Mosque in Jacob Town, Paynesville as part of activities commemorating the country's 172nd Independence Day. "You should therefore keep the torch of peace burning in the country," he maintained.

President Weah acknowledged the pivotal role of the Liberian Muslim Community in the Country but called on them to continue to demonstrate and maintain spiritual guidance, promote peace, unity and reconciliation among Liberians.

The Liberian Leader said the religious community of Liberia has made meaningful contributions to the Liberian society and his government and is well pleased with Muslim community's support to his administration's quest to develop the country and its people.

President Weah, who expressed delight worshiping with the Muslim community, indicated that Liberia is on the verge of achieving its developmental goals under his administration, but stressed that it would be impossible if peace was not strengthened and maintained among Liberians.

He said Muslims, as integral part of the Liberian society, should continue to pray for the country, its development and its people, as this is their cherished religious calling.

Liberia

'I Am Well-Schooled'

--Dismissed Agriculture Minister Alarms Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.