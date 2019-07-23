Liberia: 'Keep the Torch of Peace Burning in Liberia,' President Weah Tells Liberian Muslims

Monrovia — His Excellency. the President of Liberia Dr. George Manneh Weah has called on Liberian Muslims to remain torchbearers of national peace and unity.

"People of God are, and should be, the light of the world," the President said in brief remarks Friday, July 19, 2019 when he and an array of Government officials attended a prayer session at the Black Jinna Mosque in Jacob Town, Paynesville as part of activities commemorating the country's 172nd Independence Day. "You should therefore keep the torch of peace burning in the country," he maintained.

President Weah acknowledged the pivotal role of the Liberian Muslim Community in the Country but called on them to continue to demonstrate and maintain spiritual guidance, promote peace, unity and reconciliation among Liberians.

The Liberian Leader said the religious community of Liberia has made meaningful contributions to the Liberian society and his government and is well pleased with Muslim community's support to his administration's quest to develop the country and its people.

President Weah, who expressed delight worshiping with the Muslim community, indicated that Liberia is on the verge of achieving its developmental goals under his administration, but stressed that it would be impossible if peace was not strengthened and maintained among Liberians.

He said Muslims, as integral part of the Liberian society, should continue to pray for the country, its development and its people, as this is their cherished religious calling.