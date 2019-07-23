23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Shot Dead in Mitchells Plain While Walking Home From Visiting Girlfriend

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenni Evans

Yet another man has been murdered in Cape Town's Mitchells Plain, this time in a shooting in Waaihoek Street, Tafelsig, police said on Tuesday.

Western Cape spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the 27-year-old was shot at about 22:50 on Monday.

"According to reports, police members responded to the complaint at the mentioned address and, upon their arrival, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body, and he died on the scene due to his injuries."

This comes as the SA Police Service (SAPS), the SA National Defence Force and the City of Cape Town's own law enforcement divisions - such as the Stabilisation Unit - spread out in gang and crime "hotspots" in Cape Town to stop murders and crime.

Safety and Security MEC Albert Fritz said that the combined efforts and the "hype" over these security initiatives may have contributed to the drop of the "murder rate" to 25 from the previous week's 43.

Social media posts

"We want it to be zero," said Fritz on Monday.

It is understood that the victim had been to visit his girlfriend and children on Monday night and was shot while walking home.

Posts on social media claimed he had been shot in the head several times, but this could not be confirmed immediately.

This comes after family, friends and colleagues of Constable Songezo Khetiwe mourned his murder. Khetiwe was shot while on patrol in Delft on Sunday morning.

Two of his colleagues were also seriously injured when a man opened fire on their vehicle on Spekboom Street.

A patrol vehicle responding to the shooting was also shot at by the same suspect outside a supermarket on Sandelhout Street.

One person was arrested in that case.

Source: News24

South Africa

Naspers CEO Earns U.S.$12.8 Million In A Year (And More)

Naspers Group CEO Bob van Dijk received almost R1.9-billion in salary, incentives, and vested share options and shares… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.