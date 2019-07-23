South Africa: Man Shot Dead in Mitchells Plain While Walking Home From Visiting Girlfriend

Yet another man has been murdered in Cape Town's Mitchells Plain, this time in a shooting in Waaihoek Street, Tafelsig, police said on Tuesday.

Western Cape spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said the 27-year-old was shot at about 22:50 on Monday.

"According to reports, police members responded to the complaint at the mentioned address and, upon their arrival, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body, and he died on the scene due to his injuries."

This comes as the SA Police Service (SAPS), the SA National Defence Force and the City of Cape Town's own law enforcement divisions - such as the Stabilisation Unit - spread out in gang and crime "hotspots" in Cape Town to stop murders and crime.

Safety and Security MEC Albert Fritz said that the combined efforts and the "hype" over these security initiatives may have contributed to the drop of the "murder rate" to 25 from the previous week's 43.

"We want it to be zero," said Fritz on Monday.

It is understood that the victim had been to visit his girlfriend and children on Monday night and was shot while walking home.

Posts on social media claimed he had been shot in the head several times, but this could not be confirmed immediately.

This comes after family, friends and colleagues of Constable Songezo Khetiwe mourned his murder. Khetiwe was shot while on patrol in Delft on Sunday morning.

Two of his colleagues were also seriously injured when a man opened fire on their vehicle on Spekboom Street.

A patrol vehicle responding to the shooting was also shot at by the same suspect outside a supermarket on Sandelhout Street.

One person was arrested in that case.

