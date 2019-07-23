23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cheetahs Sign Former Maties Wing for Pro14 Season

Bloemfontein — Winger Duncan Saal will be joining the Cheetahs for the 2019/20 PRO14 season, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old, who has won the Varsity Cup title with Maties , was named in the Stormers' Super Rugby squad for 2019 but did not get any game time at the Cape franchise.

At the age of 19, Saal scored his first Varsity Cup hat-trick against the University of Pretoria.

In 2017 he repeated the feat, but this time against the arch-rivals, the University of Cape Town Ikeys and in 2018 he achieved his third hat-trick against the University of the Free State Shimlas in Stellenbosch.

The winger was named in the Varsity Cup Dream Team in both 2017 and in 2018.

He has previously represented Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge and in 2017 Saal was a part of the Western Province team which won the U21 Championship.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

