23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five People, Including Three Children, Killed in Meyerton House Blaze

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Riaan Grobler

Five people, including three children, were killed on Monday night when a fire broke out in their home on Lynx Street in Meyerton.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, paramedics were called to the scene by the Midvaal Fire Services, and arrived shortly after 21:00.

On arrival, medics found the house burning. Fire services battled the blaze for some time.

"Three patients were retrieved from within the house while it was still alight. A further two were found after the fire had been extinguished.

"Unfortunately, paramedics found that the two adults and three children, including a 6-month-old, had succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead," Meiring said.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known,but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24

