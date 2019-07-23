Ghana: Pres Appoints James Oppong-Boanuh Acting IGP ... Asante-Apeatu Asked to Proceed On Leave

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, as the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The President has, therefore, directed the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu, to proceed on leave with immediate effect, pending his retirement from the police service next month, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said.

According to the statement, the President thanked Mr Asante-Apeatu for his many years of service to the country, and wished him well in his retirement.

Until his appointment as the new acting IGP, Mr Oppong-Boanuh, a lawyer by profession, was the Deputy IGP.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh, formerly of a rank of Commissioner of Police, graduated from the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Bar in 1984. He also holds a Masters in Human Rights from the University of Education, Winneba, awarded him 2015.

When the Ghanaian Times contacted the new Chief of Police, he promised that his administration would endeavour to ensure the continuous peace and stability in the country, to promote economic growth.

The new acting IGP said he would work hard to reduce crimes in the country and called for the collaboration of all to help him discharge his duties.

Mr James Oppong Boanuh joined the Ghana Police Service 1988, did two years at the Ghana Police Training School and graduated in 1990 from the Police Academy.

He was the Director-General of the Police Administration, from 2017-2018; Director-General Services, from 2013 to 2017; Director-General Police Intelligence and Professional Standards in 2013; Director General of Legal and Prosecutions in 2009, from 2005 he was the Director-General/Welfare with additional responsibility for ICT Directorate.

United Nations/Peacekeeping Mission Experience

In 2001, Mr Oppong-Boanuh served as Civilian Police Officer in the United Nations Transitional Authority in the East Timor (UNTAET.)

Again, within the year, he served as Personnel Officer at the Civil Police, Headquarters of the UNTAET responsible for transfers and deployment.

Between May 2000- January 2002, he was the Deputy Chief of Investigations at the UNTATET.

In 1994, Mr Oppong-Boanuh served in United Nations Mission in Mozambique as a civil police.

The acting IGP was appointed Police Commissioner and Head of Police Component of African Union- United Nations Hybrid Operation (Mission) in Darfur (UNAMID) between 2010-2012.

In 2005, he was again made the Deputy Police Commissioner for the African Union Mission (AMIS) in Sudan, during which he acted as the Police Commissioner for the Mission between November 2005 and March 2006 until the arrival of the substantive Commissioner.

(ONUMOZ) as a Civil Police

Professional Achievement

As the regional traffic officer, he supervised the introduction of the "Casino one way", therebyeasing traffic congestion in the Tema metropolis.

As a Regional Commander for the Brong Ahafo, he strictly enforced patrols within the region, especially on highways, thereby curtailing armed robbery.

Through dialogue and consultation, he managed to keep the chieftaincy disputes in the Brong Ahafo Region in check.

As a Regional Commander for Accra, he devised effective crime management strategies that ensured relatively peaceful environment in Accra and its suburbs, armed robbery was reduced considerably during his tenure as Regional commander.

As the Deputy Police Commissioner for AMIS in Darfur, led the Advance Team to set up the Police Component of the Mission from scratch, his team drafted the CONOPS for the Police Component.

Other work experience

Between 1984 and 1986, he was a Lecturer in criminal law and criminal procedure at the Ghana Police Academy (National Service) between 1984 and 1986.

Between In 1986 to 1988 he served as the legal officer at the Legal Department of the Agricultural Development Bank, Accra.