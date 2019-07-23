23 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Institute Robust Strategies to Reduce Debt - IFS Tells Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Donkor

Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) a policy think tank, has advised the government to put in place robust strategies to set the country's increasing debt ratio on a reducing course, as soon as possible.

The strategy, it said, should include strong revenue policies, to enable significant expenditure such as investment spending, to be protected while debt is reduced.

A research Fellow at IFS, Leslie Dwight Mensah, made this recommendation, in Accra yesterday, at the institute's review of the economy, ahead of the mid-year budget presentation, next week.

Chronicling the public debt since 2016, he said the debt-to-GDP reduced in 2017 to 55.5 per cent from 56.8 per cent in 2016, increased to 57.9 per cent in 2018 and to 58.1 per cent in May this year, equivalent to GH¢200 billion.

With the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasting the ratio to rise to 60.5 per cent by the end of the year, he said it was imperative that the government moved to "prevent the debt burden from persisting on an upward trajectory".

Mr Mensah asked the government to watch the 'worrying' extra-budgetary borrowing activities, like the issuance of bonds and borrowing through GETFund, as they stalled effective fiscal control.

From IFS's analysis, Mr Mensah said revenue collection had been missed since 2017, with budgeted capital spending sacrificed to safeguard the government's deficit target.

In the first quarter of the year, for instance, he said the government after recording a shortfall of 17 per cent, which accounted for GHȼ10.3 billion collected against a projection of GH¢12.4 billion, reduced it budgeted spending by four per cent.

"Over the last two years, the weak-performing areas of tax revenue were the same areas that experienced most of the tax cuts enacted by the government in 2017.

"This suggests that the tax cuts have contributed to the government's failure to realise its revenue expectations," he said, adding that the tax exemption regime reforms being sought by the government would be a game-changer.

On ways to improve revenue mobilisation, he advised that more attention be paid to non-direct taxes by revising user fees and charges levies by public agencies like the passport office, which had not changed over the years.

He also advised the government to check the uptake of government securities by foreign investors to reduce the exchange-rate risks associated with them like the 8.3 per cent exchange rate depreciation in the first half of the year.

Generally, he said Ghanaian economy has had a decent run of growth since 2017 to the first quarter of 2019, with annual economic growth averaged 7.2 per cent in 2017/2018, the highest for any two-year period since 2012/2013.

The macro-economy, he said, had seen greater stability since 2017 with decreasing inflation, relative currency stability and falling nominal interest rates.

"The first quarter 2019 growth was also strong, coming in at 6.7 per cent year-on-year," he said, but advised the government to improve growth in non-extractive sector to ensure diversified overall economic growth to boost employment.

Ghana

James Oppong-Boanuh Acts As IGP While David Asante-Apeatu Proceeds On Leave

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday asked the Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu to proceed on… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Debt
West Africa
Business
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.