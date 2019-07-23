23 July 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Resource Colleges of Education to Deliver Efficiently - Prof. Koomson

By Samuel Opare Lartey And Asokore Koforidua

The Principal of the Seventh-Day Adventist College of Education (SDACOE) at Asokore, Professor William Koomson, has called on the government to adequately resource Colleges of Education to make them stronger to partner public universities in education delivery.

In line with reforms, Colleges of Education are to be mentored by public universities with proposal to upgrade faculty qualification and acquisition of terminal degrees to teach at the tertiary level.

Prof. Koomson made the call at the 11th congregation of SDACOE last Sunday, during which 403 students passed out with Diploma in Basic Education.

Ten of the students secured first class, 111 second class upper, 178 second class lower, 82 third class and 22 had passes.

According to the Principal, improving on resourcing of the Colleges of Education would enhance quality to offer Bachelor of Education degrees that could admit students from diverse localities for teacher education at the basic level.

On teacher licensing, Prof. Koomson said it would make the diploma or degree acquired by the teacher to be recognised in any part of the world, and praised the government for such an initiative.

Dilating on the ban of smartphones, Prof. Koomson expressed misgivings about the ban and proposed for their use in teaching and learning, adding that teachers should be trained in smartphones technology.

He said there were quality educational resources in print, audio, video and other forms which could easily be accessed with the use of smartphones to enhance teaching and learning.

Prof. Koomson explained that regular assessment could be possible through online platform, and that students with lots of assignments could submit each assignment via their smartphones using WhatsApp, Twitter and others.

Mrs Sheila Naa-Boamah, the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Professional and Technician Examination (NABPTEX), who deputised for the Minister in Charge for Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwasi Yankah, urged the newly-trained teachers to nurture pupils placed under their care.

The Chief Executive Officer of Svaniker Group of Companies, Mr Thomas Svaniker, who was the guest speaker, asked teachers to be time conscious, sacrificial and abstain from illegality.

An old student and educational consultant, Dr Sam Awuku, asked the newly-trained teachers to be creative and mould the character of their pupils.

Mr Benjamin Apraku Mensah, in a valedictory address on behalf of the graduating students, thanked the college and parents for their support.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

