Ghana: 'One Million Dollar Per Constituency Projects Will Boost IGF in Nabdam'

The District Chief Executive for the Nabdam District, Mrs Agnes Anamoo, has stated that the district share of the government's special initiative of the one million dollars per constituency, which is being used for the construction of six water closet toilet facilities at strategic points in the area, would help boost the Internal Generated Fund (IGF) of the assembly.

The district, which is among the 15 municipal and district assemblies in the Upper East Region, is being used as transit point from Accra to Burkina Faso, Togo, Mali, among other neigbouring countries.

One of the major challenges confronting transporters and businessmen of these neighbouring countries who ply the Nabdam roads, is lack of public place of convenience.

The projects, which are made up of washrooms including bath and 10-seater toilet facilities and resting place, are almost 90 per cent completed, and are expected to serve transporters and business people.

Touring the project sites at Gane-Asonge, Kongo, Pelingu Market, Zanlerigu, Nangodi and Sakoti with the District Engineer, Mr Simon Akasuya and the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Mr Edward Dag-bama Walla, to inspect progress of work, the DCE expressed happiness about the progress of work.

She stated that the assembly decided to invest its part of the one million dollar per constituency fund on such projects because they had the highest potentials of contributing to the improvement of the IGF of the assembly.

She was of the view that the facilities which are also strategically located at the market centres would not only help generate revenue for the assembly, but would also provide jobs, as well as maintain the good sanitary conditions of the district.

The district , she noted, also emerged the fourth position nationally during the ranking of districts in the country in the area of initiating pragmatic measures to curb open defecation in 2019 , and commended development partners such as the UNICEF for collaborating with the assembly to empower communities to construct over 100 household latrines under the Community Led Total Sanitation model.

Mrs Anamoo explained that in order to help increase the assembly's IGF, the assembly had also completed the construction of 6-unit market sheds at Nangodi at the cost of GH₵134,000 from the District Development Facility (DDF) in addition to that of the six-units market sheds at Pelungu, also at the cost of GH₵134,000 from the DDF.

She mentioned the renovation of Area Council and other offices, the construction of DCE Bungalow at the cost of GH₵488,000.00 from assembly (DACF) at Nangodi, and the construction of the two-unit fire tender bay at Nangodi at the cost of GH₵102,000 from the DACF among some of the projected initiated under her administration.

The DCE also indicated that the construction of the 1,000 tonnes capacity warehouse at Nangodi in the district capital at the cost of GH₵ 250,000, from the central government, which is 92 per cent completed, when completed, would help mitigate post-harvest losses and also help create jobs for the teaming youth in the district.

The District Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Meri Seidu, acknowledged the contributions of the assembly towards health delivery in the district, and noted that the sanitation facilities would help curb the spate of the outbreak of diseases in the communities.