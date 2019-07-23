23 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Hosts Free Movie Night for Young Subscribers

On Friday, July 19th, Lonestar Cell MTN, Liberia's leading telecommunications company, is hosting a first-of-its-kind, fun-filled movie night at Silverbird TM Mall called Plug N Chill for customers on its MTN Plug youth platform.

Customers who attend Plug N Chill will enjoy free screenings of two brand new blockbuster movies, The Lion King and Spiderman: Far from Home. In addition to the movies, attendees will also be treated to free popcorn, soft drinks and a jam session with Spesh D' DJ.

To reserve a seat, customers who fall between 18 and 30 years of age need to subscribe to MTN Plug on the Lonestar Cell MTN network by dialing *231# and activating any bundle today. All new customers who join Plug will receive 100MB of free data as a welcome offer.

Speaking about Plug N Chill, Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, CMO of Lonestar Cell MTN said, "MTN Plug was designed with the help of the youth of Liberia to be a platform that constantly engages, delights and rewards our young subscribers. With Plug N Chill, we are inviting some of our loyal customers to come hang out, party and watch two great movies for free. We launched MTN Plug two months ago with a promise to provide our customers with amazing benefits from time to time and we are making sure to live up to that promise."

MTN Plug, available on *231#, promises a life of no restrictions and provides subscribers with free social media benefits as well as amazing discounts for internet usage and voice calls. Plug goes even further beyond that to provide subscribers with discounts at cinemas, restaurants and other popular hangout spots.

