Liberia: Weah Encourages School Dropouts to Return to the Classrooms

President George Manneh Weah says education delay should not be an education denial, challenging young people here to return to the classroom no matter what they may have done that may not have afforded them the time to go to school.

"So I know that education is important, and I will encourage everyone, every Liberian, [an] education delay should not be an education denied," he said Monday, 22 July before cutting ribbon to Smart Liberia's Change Makers Village facilities on 2nd Street, Sinkor.

Smart Liberia is a Liberian - owned technology group providing education in the Information Technology (IT) sector for young students here.

The group's Executive Director Mr. Marvin Trawally is also a young Liberian who says he was born in 1993 and had a challenging background in acquiring education that enabled him to venture into this sector.

Addressing the young people at the launch of its Smart Village facilities, President Weah says it doesn't matter what you do, maybe you may not have the time, but as time goes by, you need to go back to the classroom.

According to the president, he spend some 27 years of his life being an entertainer.

However, he says after he got through with entertainment, he thought the best place to go was to go back to the classroom.

In an effort to motivate the young people further, President Weah explains that he is a living example of what education is, expressing his government's readiness to help Smart Liberia to help other young people to reach their goal.

He says he thinks the initiative will help young Liberians to be innovative.

"I want to encourage you to continue to do what you're doing. May God bless you, and I will be on your team to make sure that you reach to that height," he says.

President Weah applauds Smart Liberia for giving Information Technology to young Liberians, citing it as one of the best that the great United States put [its] weight on.

He notes that it is encouraging to see young man like Marvin Trawally embarking upon the initiative to encourage other young people to go to school and follow their career path.

Having listened to the story of a young lady at the program about her tough beginning, President Weah encourages parents here not to limit their children [in terms of preparation], saying you can be in the market and still go to school.

"So when you put a kid in the market, it's also a form of education, but they got the [theoretical] education that that person needs to follow," he says.

His caution to parents here follows a narrative given by a student of Smart Liberia Martu J. Kollie on how she came from a background that does not support girls' education.