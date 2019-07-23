23 July 2019

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'I Am Well-Schooled'

By Joseph Titus Yekeryan

Bong County — --Dismissed Agriculture Minister Alarms

Dismissed Agriculture Minister Dr. Mogana Flomo Jr. has debunked statement made by Bong County electoral District#3, Representative Josiah Marvin Cole that he was dismissed based on his incompetence, inexperience and lack of the necessary qualifications to serve the position as Agriculture Minister.

Recently, Representative Cole criticized the dismissed Agriculture Minister of being incompetent which according to him, led to his dismissal by President George Manneh Weah from his post.

Representative Cole stated that Dr. Flomo lacks the academic credentials to merit the post and as such, it was important for President Weah to immediately dismiss him.

But speaking during an official welcoming program organized by some gospel Artists in Bong County and parts adjacent, Dr. Flomo said he successfully completed a Doctorate of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering with emphasis in Environmental Analysis at the Atlantic International University, accredited by the Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities-ASIC.

According to Dr. Flomo, the ASIC accreditation is an internationally renowned quality standard for Colleges and Universities, adding ASIC is a member of CHEA international quality group in the USA.

He also stated that due to eagerness for education, he successfully completed a Doctorate of Philosophy PHD in higher education technology at the Silenus University of Science and Literature, Roseau Walley, Commonwealth Dominica, Italian Branch.

At present, Dr. Flomo said he has completed Dissertation for the award of a third doctorate, a PHD in Public Health, from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana to help train people in Liberia and other parts of the World.

"For me, I am not here to make noise, as far as I am concerned, I am well-schooled. I have the necessary qualifications to serve"

The President appoints and dismisses at his will and pleasure. So being dismissed, I do not see it as an issue" he adds.

