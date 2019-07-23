Ghana: NIB to Soon Experience Rebound - MD

The Managing Director of the National Investment Bank (NIB) Mr Samuel Sarpong is confident the bank will soon experience a rebound in its operations and take an enviable place in the banking industry.

Mr Sarpong said this at recently held staff durbars aimed at boosting staff morale towards the attainment of his transformational agenda for the bank.

Mr Sarpong noted that it was crucial for both management and staff of the bank to be well informed about the current position of the bank to help them appreciate the task ahead.

The highly experienced banker, who spearheaded the re-positioning of GCB Bank, said he was poised to replicate that feat at NIB following his recent appointment.

According to him, NIB possesses the needed structures and competencies for growth.

He however added that, "For the bank to attain its vision, all aspects of the business will have to be realigned. These include the restoration of tenets of good corporate governance and improved financial performance backed by a strong financial reporting integrity as well as products and services enhancement and digital banking offerings."

On his vision for the bank, Mr Sarpong said: "I see a well-managed, modern and highly profitable Ghanaian-owned bank, offering solutions that help businesses grow, and supporting Ghana's industrialisation agenda. Only a profitable NIB would give us the clout to employ a lot more staff, and the ability to facilitate growth and sustenance of other businesses. A highly profitable NIB would also put us in a position to embark on highly effective Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

"A good and strong leadership, coupled with strict adherence to corporate governance practices and a strong desire to meeting all Bank of Ghana as well as international regulations, and deploying state-of-the-art banking solutions, are some of the key measures that will be taken to bring about the desired reinvigoration at NIB," he said.

To achieve all these as timely as possible, Mr Sarpong implored the staff to among other things be more disciplined, strive for high performance and excellence, and be willing to go the extra mile.